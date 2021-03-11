His Road to Hollywood Begins: Colin Jamieson Auditions for American Idol

Colin Jamieson, whose well-known family has roots in Lynn and whose aunt is one of the city’s greatest softball players of all time, will audition on American Idol this Sunday, March 14 on ABC TV.

Jamieson, who has been “a singer my whole life,” will perform in front of celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, with the hope of receiving a Golden Ticket to Idol’s Hollywood Week later this month.

Colin’s father, Paul Jamieson, and grandfather, Danny Jamieson, grew up in Lynn and several of his relatives worked at General Electric in Lynn. His aunt is Martha Jamieson, who excelled in basketball, softball, and soccer at Lynn English before becoming a Division 1 college softball player at UMass/Amherst. Considered one of the greatest softball players in Lynn history, Martha is currently the director of athletics at Silver Lake Regional High School.

A resident of Boxford and 2016 graduate of Masconomet Regional High School, Colin, 22, attended North Shore Community College in Danvers.

Colin will bring a multitude of talents to the Idol stage. In addition to his outstanding singing, he also plays piano and guitar. His piano teacher was Mark Rasmussen, who has become one of Colin’s close friends.

He has appeared at many local venues, but has focused on Martha’s Vineyard and Florida for the past few years with a company [Jerry Bennett Entertainment] that performs at weddings.

“I did perform at the Apple Festival in Boxford and at a few weddings at the Mandarin Hotel and the Institute of Contemporary Art,” said Colin. “I was in a boy band (Kik-it) a few years back and performed at the Topsfield Fair.”

But he’s now all in on American Idol, the popular show hosted by Ryan Seacrest that has produced such superstars as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert.

Colin said meeting the judges at the American Idol audition was an exciting experience.

“It’s crazy – you hear about them growing up and then you see the judges on the stage and they’re these huge figures and all of sudden, it all comes into reality,” said Colin. “My feeling was, ‘I’ve put in so much work by myself at this house in Boxford in my basemen studio and to be there in front of the judges, I had nothing but a big smile on my face.’ The thought I had in my head was, ‘I can’t wait to show you guys what I can do’.’’

Colin, who is now 6-feet tall, played intramural basketball, soccer, and football in middle school. But he put music ahead of his athletic pursuits and is now on the brink of stepping on the biggest stage of his rising career: American Idol and its millions of viewers.

Colin related that he was aware of his aunt Martha’s legendary athletic exploits in high school and college. “My aunt and I are very close – she’s very, very sweet,” said Colin. “Her brother, Mark, is an incredible runner.”

Colin joins St. Mary’s High School senior Amanda Mena as Idol contestants with Lynn connections this season. Mena has already earned her Golden Ticket to Idol’s Hollywood Week.