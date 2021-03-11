The YMCA of Metro North Sets May 7 as Opening Date for Facility in Lynn

YMCA of Metro North is pleased to announce its new YMCA on Neptune Boulevard in Lynn is scheduled to open on May 7, with pre-opening tours beginning next week. Opening day events will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring the building’s main champion, Tom Demakes, the CEO of Old Neighborhood Foods, and invited dignitaries who supported the building’s development. The YMCA of Metro North announced its new facility name, Demakes Family YMCA, in January.

“It’s been a long road to opening this new building. We’ve had delays in construction, site environmental restorations, and a host of other challenges, but believe me, the wait was worth it,” says Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metro North. “When you see what we’ve done with this place, it will amaze you. It’s one of the most advanced YMCAs in the Commonwealth and the facility and its features are just beautiful.”

The Demakes Family YMCA amenities include an aquatics center with two pools and indoor splash pad; gymnasium, a regulation basketball court; fitness, strength, and cardio areas; three group exercise studios with a dedicated cycling studio; indoor track, adventure warrior obstacle course, outdoor playground, and more.

“This pandemic called attention to how vital exercise and healthy social activities are in maintaining our physical and mental wellness,” says Andrea Baez, Senior Executive Director of the Demakes Family YMCA. “This new facility is a community-centered place where our neighbors can safely come together, socialize, workout, learn, and play. It’s exactly what we need right now.”

The City of Lynn lifted its second round of restrictions on indoor gyms on February 1. Since then, the YMCA began to launch its opening plan which includes 30 days of pre-opening tours and events leading up to its May 7th grand opening.

“This new building is going to be something special and will be a feather in the cap of our city,” said Tom Demakes. “People who see the construction happening have no idea how incredible this building will be. Once they see it and use it, they are going to be thrilled and so proud that this new YMCA is right on their back doorstep.”

In addition to its health and fitness amenities, the Demakes Family YMCA will include a healthy kitchen and café, an adolescent behavioral health clinic, a technology center, four Y Academy preschool classrooms, and cooking and nutrition programs for youth.

“We start tours for the public on March 17. We set aside special tour days for families during school vacation week, time for our neighbors and long-time supporters in Ward 6 to get a special tours, weekend hours for city and frontline workers, special senior tour hours, and others,” says Baez. “It’s an inspiration to have this building opening now and a sign of hope that we may start getting back to doing the things we love.”