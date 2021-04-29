Carrie Berger Joins North Shore Navigators as Marketing Consultant

Carrie Berger joins the North Shore Navigators for the 2021 season as a Marketing Consultant who will assist with sponsorships and advertising.

Berger has 10 years of experience working with small businesses in the areas of business development, marketing, sponsorships, and advertising.

“I am really excited to work with the North Shore Navigators this year, as they provide a family friendly, fun, and safe experience for all communities around Massachusetts,” Berger said. “As we all know, this year has been a difficult one for small businesses, and I am looking forward to working with the Navigators to provide marketing opportunities for businesses to promote their products and services.”

Berger’s Sport Marketing experience ranges from working in sport marketing firms to consulting with sports facilities and teams. She also teaches Sport Marketing and Management classes at Salem State University and Lasell University.

To learn more about partnering with the North Shore Navigators this season, please email Carrie at [email protected]

The Navigators are excited to return to the New England Collegiate Baseball League for the 2021 season, which will begin on Friday, June 4 at Lynn’s historic Fraser Field. Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.