Heineman Approved as NSCC’s President

The Massachusetts Board of Higher Education has unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. William Heineman as North Shore Community College’s fifth president. Dr. Heineman will assume the presidency on July 1, 2021.

Dr. Heineman is currently the Provost at Northern Essex Community College. He is deeply familiar with Massachusetts’ public higher education system and its participants having amassed a decades-long record of successive leadership and service as a faculty member, administrator in academic affairs and student affairs, and much more at NECC. MA BHE Chair Chris Gabrieli praised Heineman’s leadership at NECC, particularly in developing its early college and CBE programs.

“I am proud and humbled by the endorsement of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education for the North Shore Community College Presidency. It was wonderful to have so many members of the North Shore Board of Trustees in attendance at the BHE meeting showing their support, Dr. Heineman said. “I am excited to work with the NSCC Trustees to launch a new era at the college. I look forward to starting at North Shore in early July and going to work for its students, faculty, staff and the communities it serves.

“President Bryant and his leadership team have been enormously helpful as I get up to speed and I appreciate and welcome their support. My focus will be on helping our students reach the life goals they bring to NSCC and on supporting our employees in their efforts to take good care of the students. When our students achieve significant improvements in their lives as a result of their North Shore Community College education, they raise up all of our communities,” he noted.

Dr. Heineman holds an Ed.D from the University of Massachusetts Boston, an MPP from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and a BA History, Graduated magna cum laude with Distinction from the University of Rochester, NY. In addition, Dr. Heineman participated in the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Leadership, the American Association of Community Colleges Future Leaders Institute, and the Massachusetts Community College Leadership Academy. NSCC Board of Trustees Chair Dr. J.D. LaRock said, “The Board of Trustees is delighted that the BHE endorsed our selection of Dr. Heineman and in doing so recognized the many strengths and talents he will bring to the position as the college faces the many challenges and opportunities ahead. We very much look forward to working with Dr. Heineman when he assumes the presidency on July 1 and to helping to introduce him to the entire college community.”