Recently the annual NFL Draft took place and pro sports agent and founder and CEO of SES Sean Stellato hosted his acclaimed VIP reception at the Frencroft Country Club. Prior to the start of the official, NFL draft night, guests were able to take photos of the six Super Bowl Trophies on display as well as meet and greet former Patriot Cheerleaders and players.

Stellato also the author of the best seller “No Baking Down” had books available for purchase and happily autographed them.