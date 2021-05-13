News Briefs

Lynn, Swampscott and Nahant Announce Cancelation of the Annual 3rd and 4th of July Fireworks Displays

Given the ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, Swampscott Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald and Nahant Town Administrator Antonio Barletta have made the difficult decision after discussions as a region, to cancel the Lynn-Swampscott Annual 3rd of July Fireworks and parade and Nahant’s 4th of July Fireworks show. Even as a larger percentage of our populations get vaccinated, there are still newly reported COVID-19 cases each day and it is not anticipated that the state will have opened restrictions on gathering limits to a point where we feel that it is safe to host this large of an event.

NSCC Seeking 9th-11th Grade Students Who Want to Go to College!

North Shore Community College’s Upward Bound program is a FREE after-school college prep program for Lynn public high school students, held at NSCC’s Lynn Campus, 300 Broad Street.

Our program offers after-school tutoring, cultural activities, summer college experience, snacks and meals, scholarships/FAFSA, field trips, college counseling, computer access and so much more – all FREE!

We are now accepting applications from Lynn public high school students in grades 9 through 11. Scan the QR code in the flyer for the application or go to https://tinyurl.com/4js99cb3

Find out more about Upward Bound by going to https://www.northshore.edu/trio/upward/ or calling 781-477-2161 or email [email protected]

GALA Exhibition of Photography

Fifty photographs by 26 makers, all members of the Greater Lynn Photographic Association will be exhibited from May 21-June 27, 2021 at GALA (Gallery at Lynn Arts), 25 Exchange St., Lynn MA. The Exhibition Opening is on Friday, May 21, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Covid protocols will be observed and masks will be required. There is no attendance charge.