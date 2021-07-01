Jared Nicholson for Mayor Hosts Live Session

Mayoral Candidate Jared Nicholson hosted a noontime listening session program at Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Company in Lynn. The café offers free Wi-Fi access with a very comfortable area for a communication event.

Jared Nicholson commented, “This session is specifically about Infrastructure in the city. My campaign staff and volunteers have been in neighborhoods knocking on doors to learn what is important to the residents. One of the top issues of concern regards the need for Infrastructure improvements. The goal of today’s session is to share some of the campaign thoughts on this issue as a way to begin a discussion and to receive feedback from the people of what they would like to see.” Infrastructure according to Jared means roads and signs, sidewalks, transportation, city equipment, buildings, and upgrades for the city which are the building blocks of the community. Other strong campaign issues include better housing, better schools, better job opportunities, and more peace within the community. Friday July 16th will be Jared’s first in-person campaign event beginning at 5:00 PM at Uncommon Feast inside the Lydia Pinkham Building on Western Avenue