Lynn Tech Vaccination Site Closure Announced

The City of Lynn and Lynn Community Health Center (LCHC) announce the closure of the Lynn Tech Vaccination Site. From now on there will only be second dose clinics offered at Lynn Tech every Thursday from 1-8 p.m. for the rest of the month.

Vaccines now available at the Lynn Community Health Center at 269 Union Street from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Beginning the week of July 12, vaccines will also be available in Lynn City Hall on Tuesdays from 2:30-7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted at both locations during the times listed or appointments can be made on the respective City of Lynn or LCHC websites. Residents can also schedule appointments through the Lynn Vaccine Call Center by calling 781-595-7747 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 10:15 a.m.-5