The St. Mary’s Spartans Win the MIAA Division 2 North Championship

Terence Moynihan slammed a two-run triple into the right-centerfield gap, and freshman pitcher Eric Bridges twirled a four-hit masterpiece on the mound to lead the high-flying St. Mary’s Spartans (19-6) to a 2-0 win over Masconomet to cop the MIAA Division 2 North championship Monday night at Frasier Field.

St. Mary’s did all their offensive damage in the fifth inning. With the score 0-0, Andrew Luciano led off with a single. After Alven Cabral was hit by a pitch, Moynihan stepped up with the swing of the night, lacing a line drive that found the right-center gap as he legged it around the bases to third, pushing Luciano and Cabral across the plate with all the runs the Spartans would need.

The Spartans entered the post-season as the sixth seed in the North Sectional and advanced to the final with wins over Greater Lawrence, Concord-Carlisle, and No. 2 seed North Andover.

Monday’s win returns St. Mary’s to the State Championship round, where they will face Hopkington in a rematch of the 2019 championship game that St. Mary’s won. Time and venue had not been announced as of this writing.