Flax Pond, DPW Partner to Keep Playground Clean

Special to the Journal

The Flax Pond Association has purchased and donated eight brand new, heavy-duty, steel drum trash barrels with lids for use at Flax Pond Park. Plans also are underway for a clean-up of the area.

“With the addition of the new barrels, we hope to help keep the playground clean for families and neighbors to enjoy,” said Katie Gallo of the Flax Pond Association.

Board members of the Flax Pond Association are pictured with the new barrels. From left, are Erica Baker, Lisa Nerich, Leslie Cole, Bill Donahue, Maria Frayler, and Paul Petrowski.

The barrels were placed in their new home by the Lynn DPW, which has partnered with the Flax Pond Association on this project. The DPW will be maintaining the new barrels and emptying them as they become filled with trash at the busy playground.

“We thank Lisa Nerich and the DPW for partnering with us,” said Leslie Cole of the Flax Pond Association.

The barrels were stenciled by Full Color Signs & Graphics, a local Lynn business, to include the names of the Flax Pond Association and Lynn DPW.

The Flax Pond Association is a community non-profit that focuses on cleaning up the Flax Pond area and making it a better place for everyone to enjoy. The Association collects membership dues and holds trivia night fundraisers to fund projects to better the pond and surrounding neighborhoods.

The officers of the Flax Pond Association include President Megan Gonzalez, Corresponding Secretary and Treasurer Leslie Cole, and Recording Secretary Katie Gallo. Board members include Erica Baker, Kevin Cole, Bill Donahue, Maria Frayler, Charlie Gallo, Paul Petrowski, and Mo Richard.

For more information, find the Flax Pond Association on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected] The Association will hold a general meeting in the fall, with a date to be determined. New members are always welcome to join.