David Brown Jr. Scores 5 TDs in St. Mary’s Rout of Bellingham

St. Mary’s High School junior David Brown Jr. has scored 30 points multiple times on the basketball court, which is an exceptional feat.

The Spartans’ talented running back now has a 30-point game on the football field after reaching the end zone five times in a 62-14 rout of Bellingham High last Friday night.

Coach Sean Driscoll’s Spartans took a two-hour bus ride from Lynn to Bellingham, which is located 20 minutes from Providence, R.I.

But the Spartans, after some pre-game exercises, were ready come kickoff time. Brown was the chief catalyst, putting the “special” in special teams with two long punt returns for touchdowns and three rushes for scores. With touchdowns being six points, Brown had the first 30-point effort of his football career.

Brown is handling multiple roles for the Spartans: running back/wide receiver, punter, punt returner, kickoff returner, and cornerback.

“David has been one of our go-to players,” said Coach Driscoll. “He’s really turned into a good two-way player this season. He’s just an athlete, he makes plays.”

Senior quarterback Ally Barry is off to a strong start for the Spartans, who had defeated Cardinal Spellman in the season opener. Defensive end and tackle Tommy Falasca, tight end and defensive end Jack Marks, and running back Derek Coulanges have also played well in the two victories.

St. Mary’s (2-0) will be tested by an undefeated Bishop Feehan team Friday in Attleboro. Catholic Central League rival Bishop Fenwick follows on the schedule for next weekend.