Martinez, North Shore Latino Business Association Are Honored at 10th Anniversary Gala Sept. 12

Frances Martinez saw a need for greater representation and promotional opportunities for Latino-owned businesses.

Martinez founded the North Shore Latino Business Association in 2011. She became its first and only executive director, set up headquarters in Lynn – and the rest as they say, is history.

Among the dignitaries congratulating Frances Martinez on the tenth anniversary of the North Shore Latino Business Association are Sheriff of Essex County Kevin Coppinger, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, State Rep. Dan Cahill, and Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy.

Hundreds of Latino and Non-Latino businesses are now members of the powerhouse group, and at the 10th anniversary gala held Sept. 12 at the Danversport Yacht Club, they collectively said, “thank you, Frances,” for all you’ve done to make the NSLBA the first-class, accessible organization is has become in the past decade.

During the awards program, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee presented a citation to Martinez in recognition of the NSLBA’s success in assisting and advancing Latino-businesses in Lynn and on the North Shore.

In a welcoming address that appeared in the souvenir program, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn E. Polito commended the NSLBA as “a networking organization that offers members opportunities to build relationships with other business professionals, sharpen social skills, and increase the knowledge of business practices.”

Frances Martinez received warm and prolonged applause as she accepted the citation from Mayor McGee. She deflected credit for the organization’s success to a supportive board of directors that has been led for the past three years by Ariel Noesi..

Gov. Baker aptly summed up the NSLBA’s stellar contribution to the business community, stating, “Lieutenant Governor and I express our appreciation to the NSBLA for their leadership and commitment to improving the lives of business professionals here in the Commonwealth.”