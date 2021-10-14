Stroke of Genius: Brady Warren Excels on the Links, in the Classroom

As the No. 1 golfer on the No. 1 golf team in the Greater Boston League, Brady Warren is deservedly proud of what he and his Lynn Classical teammates accomplished this season.

Coach Jack Morrison’s Rams won their second consecutive GBL title Tuesday and Warren matched his team’s unbeaten record in individual play. Among the junior captain’s impressive victories was a close decision over Somerville High’s Aidan O’Donovan, an excellent all-around player who has committed to Division 1 University of Rhode Island.

Lynn Classical golf star Brady Warren.

Warren’s improving golf game has benefited greatly from the daily teachings of Morrison, who, interestingly, worked on Brady’s father Chris Warren’s game while they worked together at Lynn Tech.

“Coach Morrison actually taught me the game and how to play when I worked with him at Tech, so it has all come full circle with him teaching Brady and being his coach,” said Warren, who is vice principal at Lynn Classical. “He’s a good friend and has known Brady since he was born.”

Chris Warren had a spectacular high school career himself, most notably quarterbacking a 10-0 Lynn English team to the Super Bowl. During his coaching career at Classical, Warren turned the softball program into an NEC powerhouse, winning four NEC titles and piloting a 41-game winning streak at one point, not to mention a memorable victory over No. 1-seeded Reading in the Division 1 North Sectional.

Brady’s mother, Leah Warren, also stands among the city’s finest high school athletes, having been a state championship swimmer at Lynn English and a four-year swimmer and team captain in college. She played three sports (swimming, soccer, and track) at English.

His older sister, Brooke Warren, was an All-Star softball pitcher at Lynn Classical and is now a freshman at Emmanuel College. A younger sister, Brenna, is in line as the next member of the family set to make her mark on the Lynn sports scene.

Brady Warren, who is 6-feet-1 and 155 pounds, is carrying on that mantle of excellence as a three-sport (golf, basketball, and baseball) athlete at Classical.

It is Brady’s rising golfing career that is beginning to draw the attention of college golf programs. His outstanding academic record – he’s ranked fourth in his class – complements his athletic prowess.

Golf Game is Soaring

Brady, 16, competed on the New England PGA Junior Tour in the summer, winning one of the tournaments in Rhode Island and earning a berth in the tour-ending, two-day event where he was tied for the lead after the first day of competition.

Playing against top-flight competition this summer helped Brady prepare for his high school season. He has extended his driving distance to 285 yards on average and has improved on his putting and short-iron games.

Brady said becoming a junior member at Gannon was vital to his improvement and his growing admiration for the sport of golf.

“I became a junior member at Gannon (for $150 per season, a member can play unlimited golf) three years ago, and I played almost every day,” said Brady. “My dad got me into golf when I was younger, but I really started playing a lot in the eighth grade.”

Three Sports at Classical

While his focus will be turning to college golf soon, Brady has always enjoyed participating in multiple sports.

He was a two-year East Lynn Little League All-Star and played AAU basketball starting in the third grade for the North Shore Ballers. He will suit up for Coach Marvin Avery’s basketball team in the winter and return as a shortstop for Coach Mike Zukowski’s baseball team in the spring.

He credits golf coach Jack Morrison for setting the foundation to his high school career and offering sound advice and support at practices.

“When I was a freshman, he really helped me get the basics of the game down, teaching me the rules and how to play, and through the years, he’s been really good for me,” said Brady.

Brady became the No. 1 player as a sophomore and this year has been his breakout season. Brady will try to win the first-ever GBL Open Friday at Unicorn Golf Course in Stoneham.

Coach Jack Morrison said Brady’s game is advancing well and the 13-year head coach rewarded Brady’s exceptional leadership by appointing him one of the team captains.

“Brady earned the honor of being a captain,” said Morrison. “The other kids really respect him because of his game, but I wanted Brady to get a hold of the captaincy as well, in my estimation it’s a good position for him, and he’s worthy of the title.”

Morrison sees college golf in Brady’s future.

“He still has time and he’s still going to get better, but he’s in a good sport in his career,” said Morrison, who was the club champion at Beverly Golf and Tennis. “He’s a really good athlete and he’s fun to watch on the course. He has a very bright future in the sport.”

For now, Brady Warren is looking ahead to Friday’s inaugural GBL Open and affirming his status as the best player among the GBL schools. The State Tournament will also present a big stage for the Classical scholar-athlete.