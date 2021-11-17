“Sounds of Christmas” Concert Returns to Revere

Music Director Robert Lehmann and The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra will return to St. Anthony’s Church on Sunday, December 5 at 4 p.m. for the Robert A. Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” concert, resuming a tradition that began in 1976 but was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid precautions will be enforced at the Concert: all patrons must present a vaccination card or proof of a negative Covid test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the concert. “We want everyone to feel safe, for themselves and for others. “ Everyone, including the musicians, will wear masks during the concert.

The concert is principally sponsored by Global Partners LP, Bocchino Insurance Agency, RCN, Comcast, and Action Emergency Services. Admission to the “Sounds of Christmas” Concert is free in exchange for a generous donation of non-perishable food to benefit the Revere Food Pantry.

“The concert has a long and proud relationship with our sponsors and the Revere Food Pantry,” said Marra. “The Food Drive is a way that everyone can enlarge the sponsors’ generosity. The need is great. Although the world is slowly getting back on track amid the pandemic, many people are still staggered by the economic hardship that has resulted from last year’s drastic restrictions.”

The Concert is named in honor of life long Revere resident, violinist Robert A. Marra Sr., a 40-year Revere High teacher, concertmaster of the NSPO, and one of the concer originators 45 years ago who died in 2002. The concert program will feature a variety of popular holiday favorites and feature soprano Jean Danton, who has performed many times with the NSPO.

“We’re obviously happy to be back,” said NSPO president Robert Marra Jr. “The Orchestra played its first live concert since March of 2020 this past Sunday and it was both a relief and a thrill for everyone. ”