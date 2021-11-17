Lynn Honors Veterans at Lynn Commons

Veterans Day was celebrated at the Frederick Douglass Bandstand inside the Lynn Commons. A beautiful autumn morning provided a refreshing moment for many veterans who were treated to a delicious breakfast before the Veterans Day Ceremony.

Director of Veteran Services Sgt. Michael Sweeney said, “This was an incredible turn-out in Lynn honoring all who have worn the uniform and stood on the front lines for freedom.” Sgt. Sweeney continued to say, “We are here today to thank all of our Veterans for their service to the country, and it has been a long time since we all gathered together.”

The ceremony was very impressive and well-coordinated. Participating in the event included Lynn English MC-JROTC Honor Guards and Drill team, Lynn Public Schools All-City Marching Band played the Medley of Service Songs, 90-year-old Korean Veteran James Smith said the Pledge of Allegiance, Taps played by Ury Matul and Jaslyn Cabrera, Lynn native Brian Landry performed outstandingly by singing the National Anthem and America, local officials served breakfast to the Veterans, and food prepared by George Markos of Brother’s Deli.

Remembrances were announced for Vietnam Veteran George Fitzhenry of the Lynn Veterans Council and Navy Veteran Richard Nadworny of the Polish League of American Veterans. Special recognition was to Air National Guard Veteran David Solimine for his continuous involvement with veterans.

Mayor Thomas McGee expressed his sincere appreciation to all the veterans; he mentioned his dad, former MA Speaker of the House, who was a proud marine during WW II of the greatest generation and his grandfather who served in WW I.

Veterans Day is an important date to remember, to be thankful for our freedom that makes America great, and to all who served and continue to serve.