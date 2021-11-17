St. Mary’s Football Team Beats Medway in State Quarterfinals

The St. Mary’s High School football team defeated Medway, 40-14, in the Division 6 quarterfinals Friday night at Manning Field.

St. Mary’s (9-1) will play Abington (9-1) in the state semifinals Friday at Quincy High School, with the winner earning a berth in the Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

QB Ali Barry takes the ball and heads for a first down.

In their impressive win over Medway, the Spartans took control early and rushed for more than 350 yards.

David Brown Jr. surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season while scoring two touchdowns. Brown also intercepted a pass and returned for a touchdown.

Derek Coulanges also had a solid performance, rushing for close to 100 yards and scoring a touchdown.

St. Mary’s head coach Sean Driscoll credited the offensive line for its superb effort against Medway. He noted the contributions of center Graham Richman, guards Tommy Falasca and Chris Sazo, tackles Kenson Justine and Martin Marange, and rotating lineman Kervantz Justine, who is Kenson’s twin brother.

Defensively, the Spartans held Medway’s standout running back Matt Childs under 100 yards rushing.

“We played extremely well, especially on the defensive side of the ball, stopping one of the better backs in their league,” said Driscoll. “Our inside linebacker, Chris Sazo, had a career day for us. David Brown and Ali Barry had interceptions.”

Driscoll scouted Abington in the Green Wave’s 34-0 victory over Sandwich in the quarterfinals.

“They do some really good stuff on offense – hopefully we can slow them down,” said Driscoll. “They really dominated the game against Sandwich.”

Rockland, a 37-34 winner over Winthrop, and Blackstone Valley, a 28-14 winner over No. 1 seed Stoneham, will play in the other state semifinal.