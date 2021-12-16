Holiday Gathering for Ward 7 Councilor Jay Walsh

A very hard working, dedicated Ward 7 Councilor Jay Walsh met many supporters at his Holiday gathering. State Representative Peter Capano introduced Jay as he said, “Jay and I worked together on the Council and at Local 201. He cares about his work and about the city. Jay puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I believe Jay will develop good working relationships with Mayor elect Jared Nicholson, the Council, and do good things for the city.”

The city has faced some challenging years dealing with Covid-19, providing a food bank for residents, and getting the city financially stable. Jay stated, “I look toward for the future of Lynn. We will have a great City Council team working together”.

“City officials are going into next year feeling better; we want to send out one message to the city at a time. It will be important to do that and have more people involved.”

As Jay continued to explain, “I see Lynn getting better and better each day. Even though, we all faced previous difficult times, some good things are happening for example, the Rail Trail Pathway. When people work together good things develop. This project connects neighborhoods and demonstrates how goals are achieved.” Ward 7 Councilor Walsh has the confidence to become the next Council President. He has the experience of being on the Council for three consecutive terms, a former VP of Local 201, and currently a local business owner. He is excited to see the city move ahead; he is humbled by his colleagues voting him into this new position. As the city moves into a new year, he sees development occurring, local park improvement plans evolving, and having a unified official city message. These are good positive signs for the City of Lynn