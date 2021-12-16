Local Students in the News

Alexa Nova Vargas Receives FIRST Trimester Honors

Pingree School is proud to announce that Alexa Nova Vargas, of Lynn, has been placed on the Honor Roll for the first trimester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Honor Roll is calculated at the end of each trimester on the basis of the grades earned during that trimester only. Students in the top 10% of each class earn High Honors; students in the second 10% of each class earn Honors; students in the third 10% of each class are placed on the Head of School’s List.

This recognition acknowledges Alexa’s commitment to learning, and we hope it serves as further encouragement to continue this high level of performance.

