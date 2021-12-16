Lynn English Drama Club to Present Play by Simon Stephens

The English Theater Collective, the drama club at Lynn English High School, is tackling an important work for their first show of the 2021-22 school year. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a play by Simon Stephens based on the book of the same name by Mark Haddon. It is the story of fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone, who has decided to investigate the killing of a neighbor’s dog. In the process he discovers that the crime comes closer to home than the neighbor’s house and his investigation sends him on a journey of which no one would have believed he was capable. Christopher is not just a curious teen. He is also autistic. Haddon’s groundbreaking book, told from Christpher’s point of view, was turned into an award-winning play. The story not only helps the audience understand how some autistic people experience the world, but it exemplifies the humanity of disabled people/youth and lets us see what people are capable of, given the drive and the support of a good teacher.

Young Christopher Boone has an unspecified form of autism and attends a special school. He loves math and astronomy and science and excels in genius levels at them. But he is overwhelmed by the sensory input of the outside world. He cannot stand to be touched and when too much is happening around him, he shuts down completely. His teacher Siobhan has given him some strategies to cope, like counting the prime numbers. When he discovers that a neighbor’s dog has been killed with a garden fork, he decides to indulge his love of mysteries and Sherlock Holmes and try to solve the murder. His mother has died and his father, a rough but loving man, tries to discourage Christopher from poking his nose into other people’s business. But as he investigates he makes discovery after discovery that lead him eventually to take a trip into the chaotic outside world, from his town of Swindon eighty miles to the bustling city of London.

The students at LEHS have decided to take on this challenging work as part of their anti-racist/anti-discrimination manifesto implemented last year. The organization has made a pledge to not only ensure that the members of the club reflect the impressive diversity of their school, but to present stories of underrepresented populations. The students see the stage as a platform for social and racial justice and want to give voice to the voiceless. This is the most challenging piece the students have ever worked on, incorporating more technical elements and technology than we have ever used before. With a cast of thirteen with many actors playing several roles and a lead actor who appears in every scene, the challenges are great. But the students are rising to the challenge, exhibiting dedication, determination, and emotional sensitivity…much the way Christopher does.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will play at Lynn English High School, 50 Goodridge Street Lynn MA on January 14-15 and 21-22 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 cash only at the door. Students with ID are free. Covid safety protocols are in place with masks required indoors and seating spaced apart. Go to LEHSDrama.org for more information.