Obituaries 12-30-2021

Dick Rehal

March 16, 1942 – December 27, 2021

Richard J “Dick” Rehal, 79, passed away on December 27 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. He was the beloved husband of Lina (Paciulli) Rehal with whom he shared 22 years of marriage. Dick was born in Salem, raised in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical in 1960. He attended the Williams College School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking/University of Wisconsin. He worked at Security National Bank, Bank of New England and spent the last 15 years of his career as a Vice President of Retail Banking at Eastern Bank, retiring in 2005. Dick was known for his dedication to the greater Lynn community. He was on the Board of the Lynn Park Commission from 1976 to 1988. He was a Past President of the Greater Lynn YMCA, Community Minority Cultural Center, Lynn Lions Club and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce, where he was chosen as Business Person of the Year in 1991. An avid sports fan, Dick loved the Red Sox and was a season ticket holder for his beloved New England Patriots. He played sandlot baseball and softball for Varley’s Diner and could always be found at Barry Park. He enjoyed gardening and created a peaceful sanctuary on his patio where he would sit and look out at the water and the Boston skyline every day. Whether singing Karaoke, relaxing on the deck, or walking the beach with his ipod, music was always a big part of his life. Most of all, Dick loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He believed this was the key to happiness. His yearly Octoberfest on the deck and Christmas Festival of Lights when he dressed up as Santa for the grandkids, created wonderful memories that he cherished. He loved traveling with his wife, Lina, to Ogunquit, Kennebunkport, North Conway, the casinos, Las Vegas and their home away from home, Disneyworld. He lived by one rule: Proper prior planning prevents poor performance. He is survived by his wife, Lina (Paciulli) Rehal, daughter Michelle Clarke of Lynn, sons:, Scott Rehal and his wife, Brenda of Beverly, Kevin Rehal and his wife, Angela of Peabody, Gina Martin of Danvers, Ralph Fanti of Lynn and five grandchildren: Libby, Benjamin and Cameron Rehal, Mason Clarke and Katie Martin. He also leaves his sister, Jean Howard, brother, Frank Rehal, brothers-in-law: Anthony Paciulli and his wife, Trisha, Andrew Paciulli and his wife, Samantha, Michael Paciulli, Rick Paciulli and Lori and his sister-in-law, Christina Levine and her husband, Jeff. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, his Goddaughter, Cristy French and good friend, Charles Veradt. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Jeannette (Boisevert) Rehal and brother-in-law, David Howard. Due to Covid, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www. Alzheimers.org. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit guestbook at www.somimine.com.