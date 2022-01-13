Rincon Macorisano Restaurant Holds Grand Opening

A large following of epicureans who enjoy good food and comfort came to the Grand Opening of Rincon Macorisano Restaurant. Rincon was established in 1993 in downtown Lynn and has a good following. Recently, restauranteur Basilio Encarnacion relocated his fine dining eatery to 45 Lewis Street in the heart of Ward 3 neighborhoods. The menu will specialize in wholesome quality Dominican and Spanish cuisine dishes.

“This was a great opportunity to relocate with the help from the North Shore Latino Business Association and city officials. I am very happy and excited as well as my staff. I want our customers to enjoy the experience and the wonderful feeling when dining at the restaurant”, said Basilio Encarnacion.

This was the first official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Mayor Jared Nicholson and Ward 3 Councilor Coco Alinsug. Mayor Nicholson said, “This means a lot for Rincon Macorisano; they have a huge presence in the community, and I feel they will thrive here.” Mayor Nicholson continued to say, “This restaurant is an institution since being here in Lynn for over 27 years; this is a Lynn family who contributes so much to the city.”

Councilor Coco Alinsug welcomed the Encarnacion family to Ward 3 as he said, “I am very honored for this moment being my first official presentation as Councilor of Ward 3. This is so important to have this restaurant here as our local restaurant. It is family orientated providing a charming laid-back atmosphere for people’s dining pleasure and gives customers a sense of enjoyment.”