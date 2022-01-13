COVID 19 Test Result – What to Do If You Test Positive

Most people have mild COVID-19 illness and can recover at home without medical care.

If you used a COVID home test kit and your result is POSITIVE

• You have COVID and do NOT need to confirm result with another test.

If you have NO symptoms

• Stay at home for 5 days.

• Continue to wear a mask around others for an additional 5 days.

If you have mild cold like symptoms

• Stay at home for 5 days.

• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are improving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

• If you have a fever, continue to stay at home until your fever resolves.

• Continue to wear a mask around others for an additional 5days.

• If your symptoms are concerning, please call your primary care provider for a telehealth visit.

If you have severe symptoms or shortness of breath

• Please seek immediate care at the closest emergency department.

• Our Emergency Department at 10 Gove St in East Boston is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Please check our website www.ebnhc.org for more information.