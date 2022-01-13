COVID 19 Test Result – What to Do If You Test Positive

Most people have mild COVID-19 illness and can recover at home without medical care.
If you used a COVID home test kit and your result is POSITIVE
• You have COVID and do NOT need to confirm result with another test.
If you have NO symptoms
• Stay at home for 5 days.
• Continue to wear a mask around others for an additional 5 days.
If you have mild cold like symptoms
• Stay at home for 5 days.
• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are improving after 5 days, you can leave your house.
• If you have a fever, continue to stay at home until your fever resolves.
• Continue to wear a mask around others for an additional 5days.
• If your symptoms are concerning, please call your primary care provider for a telehealth visit.
If you have severe symptoms or shortness of breath
• Please seek immediate care at the closest emergency department.
• Our Emergency Department at 10 Gove St in East Boston is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Please check our website www.ebnhc.org for more information.