Full Color Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The official Re-Opening of Full Color Signs & Graphics was held at its new location at 365 Chatham Street in Lynn. A Ribbon Cutting event was attended by many friends, local and state officials. This was a celebration for owners, Obed Matul and his wife, Maribel Ramirez, to showcase a new spacious office setup. Two special ribbon cutting formalities occurred from Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce (GLCC) and the North Shore Latino Business Association (NSLBA).

Wayne L. Shirk opened the ceremony with a prayer by saying, “Obed and Maribel may the glory of the Lord surround your business with this new beginning and success.”

Ward 2 Councilor Rick Starbard presented a Council Citation to Full Color as he said, “I am here officially to welcome Obed as our newest Ward 2 resident. I am proud to be joined with my council colleagues – Ward 2 Fred Hogan, Ward 3 Coco Alinsug, and At Large Brian Field.

As Rick continued with his presentation he noted, “The owners of Full Color are great members of our community. Every time the city has had a park clean-up or whatever is going on in this community Obed and Maribel are right there with all of us. All the hard work they put into their business will continue to grow. I am so proud of you and what you have accomplished in the City of Lynn; I wish you all the success in your business.”

Obed Matul extended a deep appreciation to everyone, “I thank so many official representatives and friends for their support and being here today.”