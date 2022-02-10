Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Endicott College Announces Local Dean’s List

Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2021 Dean’s List students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following Lynn students have met these requirements:

Victoria Adebanji, Interior Architecture, daughter of Ruth Omotosho

Taylor Darcy, Nursing, daughter of Gerry-Lynn Darcy and Brian Darcy

Alexis Ferraro, Nursing, daughter of Kimberly Ferraro and Michael Ferraro

Evelyn Figueroa, Business Management

Olga Hernandez, Biology/Biotechnology, daughter of Olga Garcia

Ryan Kelley, Computer Science, son of Heather Kelley and John Kelley

Michael Lam, Marketing, son of Ngo Lam and Hai Lam

Emeline LeJeune, Biology/Biotechnology, daughter of Paul Aten

Katherin Melenciano Lara, Business Management

Michelle Sencabaugh, Graphic Design, daughter of Judith Sencabaugh and Derek Sencabaugh

Karlye Slepoy, Interior Architecture, daughter of Valerie Slepoy and Mark Slepoy

Julia Steriti, Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Kristen Steriti and John Steriti

Aquino Named to Hamilton College Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Ismael Aquino, of Lynn (01904), has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Aquino, a senior majoring in Hispanic studies and psychology, is a graduate of Lynn Classical High School.

Pelletier Named Dean’s List at Hofstra University

Emma Pelletier of Lynn, excelled during the Fall 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

Ueland named to Dean’s List at Ithaca College

Ithaca College student Annika Ueland of Lynn was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Fairfield University Congratulates Fall 2021 Dean List

Grace Couillard of Lynn and a Fairfield University student received Deans List Honors for the Fall 2021 semester.

In order to be placed on the Dean’s List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

Students named to Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Hieu Bui of Lynn

Olivia Langlois of Lynn

Ava Mantenuto of Lynn

About the University of Rhode Island

University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List posted

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2021 semester.

Kayla Magwood of Lynn (High Honors)

Danielle Baker of Lynn (Honors)

Caitlyn O’Shea of Lynn (High Honors)

Rita Masouras of Lynn (Honors)

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Steriti Named to Dean’s List

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Stephanie Steriti, of Lynn, a member of the class of 2024 majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students work on open-ended problems for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

