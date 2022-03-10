Malden Catholic Names Joe Gaff as Head Football Coach

Malden Catholic announced that Joe Gaff has been hired as the Head Football Coach. Joe Gaff brings an extensive football coaching background that includes thirty years of total coaching experience, with fifteen of those years in the position of head coach. Gaff has successfully served as Head Varsity Coach in the past at Malden Catholic from 2005 to 2008. Subsequent to his tenure at MC, Joe served as both Defensive Coordinator and Head Coach at Boston College High School, and helped lead the team to Super Bowl championships in 2008 and 2011. Prior to his time in the Catholic Conference, Joe had a successful run as Head Coach at Chelsea High School leading them to a Super Bowl as well. To complement his high school experience, Gaff also coached football at the college level at Tufts University.

“Coach Gaff’s strong ability to connect with others, demonstrated drive to succeed and skills for developing talent the right way made Joe really stand out during the search for a coach. As we went through the process, Gaff checked off all the boxes and he is a perfect fit for Malden Catholic,” stated MC Athletic Director Bill Raycraft. “This is an exciting time for MC’s Football Program and there has been quite a buzz in the community regarding his hiring,” Raycraft added.

Gaff is a thirty-two-year veteran of the Everett Police Department and currently a Police Sergeant for the city. Gaff stated, “I am looking forward to honoring the successful tradition of Malden Catholic and continuing to build on the current football program. The pieces are in place for us to grow the program to the next level – where our students, staff and alumni expect to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage and has a dynamic balanced offense and an assertively stout defense.”

“Joe Gaff has not only proven himself an excellent football coach, but he has also shown both in his time at Malden Catholic in various coaching roles and through this hiring process, that he understands MC’s mission and deeply cares about our student-athletes. He is committed to their success both in the classroom as well as the field,” commented Malden Catholic Headmaster, John Thornburg.

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program. Malden Catholic curriculum is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles and success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org.