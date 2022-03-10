North Shore Music Theatre Announces 2022 Schedule of Musicals, Concerts, and Kids Shows

With a full schedule of musicals, concerts, and kids shows set for 2022, Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is set to return for a full season of great entertainment for North Shore audiences. This is the first full season since 2019. The box office is open, and all tickets are available to purchase online at www.nsmt.org, by phone (978) 232-7200 or at the Box Office located at 54 Dunham Road in Beverly, MA.

“With the pandemic keeping our stage dark for all of 2020 and most of 2021, it feels good to be looking ahead to getting back to keeping the vibrant and growing Arts scene alive on the North Shore by bringing a variety of great entertainment to audiences all year round,” said Bill Hanney, NSMT’s owner and producer. “We are extremely anxious to welcome back audiences once again and our talented staff is working hard to make sure every show is worth the wait.”

Musical Schedule

• June 7 – June 19 – SMOKEY JOE’S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller

• July 12 – July 24 – Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA

• August 16 – August 28 – BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

• September 20 – October 2 – LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

• October 25 – November 6 – KINKY BOOTS

• December 1 – December 23 – A CHRISTMAS CAROL

CONCERT SCHEDULE

• April 1 – MOTOR BOOTY AFFAIR

• April 8 – VYNTYGE SKYNYRD with WHAMMER JAMMER

• April 9 – DARK DESERT EAGLES

• April 10 – THE NSMT ORCHESTRA featuring JAY DALY presents “From Stardust to Penny Lane; A Celebration of the Popular Trumpet”

• April 20 – G420 CONCERT featuring WE ARE HYDROGEN

• April 23 – Voices of Hope presents A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

• April 29 – FOREIGNERS JOURNEY featuring CONSTANTINE MAROULIS

• April 30 – LEONID & FRIENDS

• May 7 – BACK TO BLACK starring MEGAN WOLF

• May 13 – ADAM EZRA GROUP

• May 14 – BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY! starring ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY & LIZ CALLAWAY

• October 8 – Voices of Hope’s ANNUAL FALL GALA CONCERT

• October 9 – ONCE IN A LIFETIME! Fats Domino Meets Liberace

KIDS SHOW SCHEDULE

• March 26 – A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD

• July 29 – Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, JR.

• August 26 – Disney’s FROZEN, JR.

Patrons can visit online at www.nsmt.org for more information about show schedules as well as ticket pricing and additional show details including cast and creative teams, run times, content advisories, and any additional events that may be connected to each show.

All tickets, discount subscriptions, and gift certificates are available to purchase online (www.nsmt.org), by phone (978) 232-7200 or at the North Shore Music Theatre Box Office located at 54 Dunham Road (Route 128, exit 46) in Beverly, MA.