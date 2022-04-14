Lynn Rotary Club Honors City’s Eighth-Grade Students

The Lynn Rotary Club continued its tradition of recognizing eighth graders for their scholastic and community endeavors at its March 31 meeting. The students recognized were: Marilyn Chavez-Lopez, Thurgood Marshall Middle School; Alan Long, Lynn Vocational Technical Institute; Andrew Smith, Pickering Middle School; Michael Mattera, St. Mary’s School; Tiffany Dorsey, North Shore Christian School; and Gilbert Gilva, Breed Middle School.Three times a year starting in January, the Club will recognize one student from each Lynn public and private school. There are eight middle school programs in Lynn.
The students are invited to a luncheon meeting at the Olde Tyme Italian Cuisine and are individually presented with an award certificate as well as a gift card to Barnes & Noble bookstore. The Club is grateful to River Works Credit Union for its support of the program.