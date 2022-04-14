Lynn Rotary Club Honors City’s Eighth-Grade Students

The Lynn Rotary Club continued its tradition of recognizing eighth graders for their scholastic and community endeavors at its March 31 meeting. The students recognized were: Marilyn Chavez-Lopez, Thurgood Marshall Middle School; Alan Long, Lynn Vocational Technical Institute; Andrew Smith, Pickering Middle School; Michael Mattera, St. Mary’s School; Tiffany Dorsey, North Shore Christian School; and Gilbert Gilva, Breed Middle School.Three times a year starting in January, the Club will recognize one student from each Lynn public and private school. There are eight middle school programs in Lynn.

Pictured, left to right, front row: Marilyn Chavez-Lopez, Thurgood Marshall Middle School; Alan Long, Lynn Vocational Technical Institute; Andrew Smith, Pickering Middle School; Michael Mattera, St. Mary’s School. Rear row: Rotarian, Richard Ruth, Lynn Schools Superintendent and Rotarian, Dr. Patrick Tutwiler; Tiffany Dorsey, North Shore Christian School; Gilbert Gilva, Breed Middle School; John Dolan, St. Mary Head of Schools; and Peter Kopoulos, CFO River Works Credit Union.

The students are invited to a luncheon meeting at the Olde Tyme Italian Cuisine and are individually presented with an award certificate as well as a gift card to Barnes & Noble bookstore. The Club is grateful to River Works Credit Union for its support of the program.