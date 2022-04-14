St. Mary’s Lily Newhall Named Boston Globe Player of the Week

Lily Newhall is off to an awesome start for the St. Mary’s High School softball team. The star right-handed pitcher has led the Spartans to a perfect start, with an emphasis on “perfect.”

Newhall was named Boston Globe “Player of the Week” for her performance in three games last week.

Following is the recognition as it appeared in The Boston Globe:

Lily Newhall, St. Mary’s –– The senior from Lynn capped a dominant week by hurling a perfect game, striking out eight in a 6-0 Catholic Central League victory over Arlington Catholic. She struck out 17, surrendered five hits, and had an RBI double in a 3-0 league win over No. 18 Austin Prep on Friday. And with 14 Ks vs. Bishop Fenwick, she passed 400 for her career.