A Bright Future Ahead: Omoregie Will Continue His Football Career at Southern Connecticut

Derek Omoregie has had a great support system at Lynn Classical. Athletic Director Bill Devin and head football coach Brian Vaughan, both former college athletes themselves, have been there every step of the way as Omoregie blossomed from a very good JV player into a 6-foot-4-inch college football prospect.

And they were there last Thursday when Omoregie signed his letter of intent to attend Southern Connecticut State University, who plays in the highly competitive Division 2 Northeast-10.

Joining Derek Omoregie at his national letter of intent signing ceremony are, from left, Lynn Classical

Assistant Athletic Director Cathy Ellis, Athletic Director Bill Devin, Danny Omoregie, Daren Omoregie, Mentoring Program Leader Anthony Seaforth, and Head Football Coach Brian Vaughan.

“I visited Southern Connecticut in January and I met with the coaches and decided this was where I wanted to play football and get my degree,” said Derek.

He is projected as a defensive end for the SCSU Owls and he has begun the process of preparing to play at the next level.

“Right now, I’m at 220 pounds and I’m trying to get to 240 before camp starts,” said Derek.

Omoregie played two years of varsity football in Coach Vaughan’s program. He was the recipient of the Bob Melanson Unsung Hero Award at the Rams’ season-ending banquet.

A Key Conversation With Coach Vaughan

Derek Omoregie attended the Sewall Anderson Elementary School and Breed Middle School. He began playing football in the eighth grade for the West Lynn Rams ‘B’ team.

“To be honest, I wasn’t really that good,” said Derek. “I really didn’t take football seriously. I was just playing for fun.”

Following his sophomore year at Classsical, Omoregie sat down with Coach Vaughan for a “your future is now” conversation.

“Coach told me that I could be a big part of the team next year, and that’s when I said, ‘It’s time to take football seriously now,’’’ recalled Derek.

“Mr. Vaughan was inspirational,” said Omoregie. “The weight rooms were closed [during the COVID-19 pandemic], so I began working out at my house and eating and training right to build up my strength.”

Omoregie also played two years of varsity basketball at Classical.

Sharing the Path

Derek Omoregie has a twin brother, Daren Omoregie, who also played for the football team. They are sons of Odaniel Omoregie and Blessing Omoregie.

“I’m one minute older than Daren,” said Derek. “Daren is a great brother, and we motivate each other. We’re always trying to be better than one another, and that just pushes us to become the best we can be. He’s a cornerback and receiver and played three years of varsity, and he’ll be committing to a college soon.”

Derek said the Rams’ 17-14 double-overtime win over Lynn English on Thanksgiving “was definitely a highlight in my career.”

Lauding his Older Brother, Danny

Derek’s older brother, Danny Omoregie, 29, attended the letter-of-intent signing ceremony held in Mr. Devin’s office at Classsical.

“I just want to say I appreciate Danny a lot,” offered Derek. “He was like a big inspiration for me. Seeing what he did in his football career – he wasn’t highly recruited, either, but he went to AIC, and he became All-Northeast-10 and won the defensive lineman of the year award – and that just really inspired me. He’s one of the reasons I dedicated myself to football and I wanted to play in college.”

Derek Omoregie said he intends to work hard every day this summer and try to become a starting player at Southern Connecticut State. And with his size, skill, determination, and positive attitude while playing in the highly regarded Northeast-10 – he will be noticed. In today’s sports environment where nearly every game is televised, the NFL, USFL, and CFL scouts will be watching.

“That’s the plan,” said Derek.