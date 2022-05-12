King of the Ring Championship Series

The New England King of the Ring Championship Boxing Series was held at the Lynn Boys & Girls Club for five consecutive days. Two hundred preliminary matches led up to the championship bouts on Saturday. A total of 50 boxers will carry the honor as King of the Ring Champions, including three Lynn champion fighters who trained at Private Jewel Boxing Gym.

“This is the first time having this event for five days in a row; we have fighters from Ireland, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the United States”, said coordinator Alex Sepulveda of Private Jewel Boxing Club in Lynn. He continued to say, “I am happy to give this opportunity to not only fighters from Lynn and other local cities, but to fighters from other countries as well.”

Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Brian Theirrien explained, “This is a great opportunity to bring back a tradition originated with legendary boxing trainer Tony Pavone. Alex approached me about bringing boxing back into Lynn; he has a passion to help young people, and this seemed to be a perfect partnership. Brian continued to say, “We have a lot of business sponsorships throughout the city supporting the Boys & Girls Club. Our staff and Board of Directors developed this unbelievable program for our youth to participate, learning the sport of boxing.”