Faessler’s Fantastic Finale

Classical star named Agganis Game Softball MVP

If this was the last-ever game of the softball career of Izzy Faessler as she now heads to UConn to study biomedical engineering – you couldn’t have asked for a better ending.

Faessler, the Greater Boston League Co-MVP for the Lynn Classical softball team, put on a show in the annual Harry Agganis Softball Classic Sunday at Fraser Field.

Faessler belted a triple in a display of her power, speed, and baserunning abilities. She also had a two-run single, scored two runs, and was flawless behind the plate on a 90-degree afternoon.

‘It was hot,” said Faessler, who caught for Everett pitcher Celeste Fucillo, the other GBL co-MVP. “I’m used to catching different pitchers from playing AAU.”

The only spoiler on Faessler’s perfect day was that the North team rallied in the seventh to tie the South at 9-9 and deny Izzy the honor of the game-winning RBI.

But it didn’t deter the media from selecting Faessler as the unanimous South Team MVP.

“It feels great [to be MVP] and I got to play softball with Reese [Classical teammate Reese Brinkler] – she’s my favorite,” said Faessler.

A graduate of Wyoma Little League and a seven-year player for the New England Storm AAU team, Faessler played third base for Classsical in her freshman year. Faesssler moved to catcher and became a two-time GBL All-Star.

She excelled for two head coaches, Erica Richard and first-year head coach Joe Morin.

“She [Richard] was such a good coach,” lauded Faessler. “She always made us work hard. She was someone to look up to, and you could always talk to her. And we had a great year with Coach Morin, who really helped us reach our potential.”

Joe Morin, who led the Rams to a 15-7 record and win over Medford in the State Tournament, said it was honor to coach in the Agganis Classsic.

“It feels awesome to have one of your players win the MVP Award and have Reese playing very well, too,” said Morin. “They deserved this recognition. They were outstanding all year. They were my two captains and great leaders and had excellent seasons.”

Izzy Faessler inherited a superstar-caliber athletic tradition from her father, Scott Faessler, who led Milford High to back-to-back Central Mass. Super Bowl titles and was recruited by Division 1 colleges before he became a record-setting football and baseball player at Framingham State University. He was inducted into the Milford High and Framingham State Halls of Fame and later played several seasons for the Lynn A’s in the North Shore Baseball League.

Izzy’s mother, Lee Faessler, recalled her daughter’s beginnings in the T-Ball Division of Wyoma Little League.

“I’m very proud of Isabella,” said Mrs. Faessler. “I’ve been following her since T-Ball at age five. She played travel softball for the Storm, and it’s come full circle, though. [Classical assistant] John Gambale was her coach for the Storm. It’s a good ending for Isabella to her softball career. And she’s a good role model for her brother (RJ Faessler, a two-sport athlete at Classical).”

Izzy’s academic career also ended with a major honor as she received one of the prestigious Harry Agganis Foundation Scholarships at the awards program Sunday morning.

“I had a great four years at Classical,” said Izzy Faessler, no doubt a future Hall of Famer like her proud dad.