Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Named to Holy Cross’ Spring 2022 Deans List

A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The following local students made the list:

Aaron Bernardez of Lynn Class of 2023

Lauren Casey of Lynn Class of 2023

Ackiara Chhim of Lynn Class of 2024

Ryan Donnelly of Lynn, Class of 2022

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Keita Named to Dean’s List

Mariama Keita of Lynn was named to Washington College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

“This is a notable achievement that marks an excellent academic performance,” said Dr. Michael Harvey, Provost and Dean of Washington College. “We are very proud to celebrate such fine academic work from this past semester.”

There were 461 students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Russell of Lynn Named to Dean’s List

Kelly Russell of Lynn was named to the Lasell University Dean’s List for their academic performance in the spring 2022 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Students Named to President’s List at Plymouth State University

Local students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2022 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Quinn Brinkler of Lynn

Hailey Spelta of Lynn

Local students Named to University of Rhode Island Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Hieu Bui of Lynn

Olivia Langlois of Lynn

Ava Mantenuto of Lynn

Gabrielle Soares of Lynn

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Students Complete Intensive Research Projects

At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 50-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world. A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives-and make a difference before they graduate.

“The WPI project-based curriculum’s focus on global studies brings students out of the classroom and their comfort zones and into the global community to apply their knowledge and to solve problems,” said Professor Kent Rissmiller, professor of Integrative& Global Studies and associate dean of The Global School. “Students are immersed in all aspects of a different culture, from the way people live and work to the values they hold to the foods they eat – all valuable perspectives for surviving and thriving in today’s global marketplace. They also learn the meaning and magic of teamwork; make a real and meaningful difference in their host community; and gain a competitive edge for any resume, or graduate or professional school application.”

The following students completed intensive research projects:

Lynn resident Shawn Finnigan, class of 2023, majoring in Interactive Media and Game Development (BA), completed the project titled Transmitting Information Across Time

Lynn resident Abdoul Barry, class of 2023, majoring in Management Engineering (BS), completed the project titled Plan and promote a WPI project center in Montreal II