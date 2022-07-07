Obituaries 07-07-2022

James “Jim” Marriott

Served in Both the US Air Force and US Army; Many of His Photographs Were Published in the Lynn Journal

James R. “Jim” Marriott, 86, of Winthrop and formerly of Lynn, died on Tuesday, June 28 at a local nursing home.

He was the beloved husband of Harriett (Pearlman) Fromer-Mariott. Born in Ipswich, he was the son of the late Arthur and Isobel (Bampton) Marriott.

Jim proudly served his country, first in the U. S. Air Force and then in the U. S. Army. He joined the Air Force when he was 17 years old and got his GED while in the service. He was discharged in 1960 and worked for the M.D.C. Commission from 1968 to 1978. The highlight of his day was to drive the Zamboni and resurface the ice at the Revere Rink. Later he worked for the City of Lynn, at the Police Station and then at City Hall, and retired in 2005. He was a member of the Amvets Post 161, the William P. Connery, Jr. Post 6, American Legion, the Greater Lynn Arts & Crafts Society, and the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078.

In his retirement, he pursued his love of oil painting and photography. He photographed most veteran’s events in Lynn and many Democratic City Committee events. His photos were often published in the Lynn Journal. Oil painting of seascapes and cartooning self-portraits were among his favorite subjects.

In addition to his wife, he leaves a sister Eleanor Morehouse of Lynn, many nieces and nephews of Lynn and New Hampshire, and his close friend, Gary Morse of Winthrop.

A Visitation will be held on Friday from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, Lynn, followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cuffemcginn.com for the Marriott family