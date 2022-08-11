Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Des Porte Graduates from Tufts University
Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world.
Des Porte of Lynn graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Tufts University.
In addition to the degree conferral, the ceremony featured an address by award-winning historian, scholar, and writer Erika Lee.
Malden Catholic Students Achieve Honor Roll
Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the third and fourth quarter of the 2021 – 2022 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: Headmaster’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)
Honors – Quarter Three
Headmaster’s List
Sabrina Armstrong
Brooke Langis
Kyra Lominy
Evelyn Luna
Angie Mejia
Helen Nguyen
Kimberly Nguyen
First Honors
Lilyanna Romero
Rylan Scaglione
Jovanny Vargas
Second Honors
Aidan Cole
Katie Erazo
Devin Hong
Ryan Sweeney Second Honors
Quarter Four
Headmaster’s List
Katie Erazo
Destiny Fotabong
Brooke Langis
Kyra Lominy
Kimberly Nguyen
First Honors
Helen Nguyen
Rylan Scaglione
Second Honors
Bernardo Sanchez
Ryan Sweeney
Jovanny Vargas
