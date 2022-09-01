Lynn Voters Go to the Polls for State Primary Tuesday

Lynn voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the State Primary Election, with some hotly contested races highlighting the day.

City Clerk Janet Rowe said that there are 56,736 registered voters in the city and her office has received almost 4,000 mail-in ballots from voters. A total of 167 voters have cast their ballots in the early-voting phase that closes Friday.

“We’re at about 10 percent turnout right now,” Rowe said Tuesday. “Four years ago in the state primary, we had a 15 percent turnout (8,077 voters).”

The race to succeed Jonathan Blodgett as Essex County District Attorney should bring out the vote as both candidates – former Lynn resident James O’Shea and current state representative Paul Tucker of Salem -have been campaigning hard for the position.

Former Lynn Police Chief and current Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger is being challenged by Virginia Leigh for the Democratic nomination for the position. There is no Republican candidate in the primary.

Members of Lynn’s state delegation – State Sen. Brendan Crighton, State Rep. Dan Cahill, State Rep. Peter Capano, and State Rep. Donald Wong – are all unopposed in their bid for re-elections.

The race for state representative in the Eighth Essex District, which includes only a small portion of Lynn, has been a barnburner, with six candidates, Jennifer Armini, Diane Slavit Baylis, Tristan Smith, Theresa Tauro, Douglas Thompson, and Polly Titcomb hoping to succeed Lori Ehrlich as state representative.

Congressman Seth Moulton is unopposed as he seeks the Democratic nomination in his bid for re-election. Bob May of Peabody is unopposed in the Republican congressional primary.

City Clerk Rowe said the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Statewide Races

Attorney General Maura Healey is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in Tuesday’s election. Geoff Diehl of Whitman and Chris Doughty of Wrentham are seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

The Democratic race for lieutenant governor has three candidates, Kim Driscoll of Salem, Tami Gouveia of Acton, and Eric P. Lesser of Longmeadow. The candidates seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor are Leah V. Allen of Danvers and Kate Campanale of Spencer.

There are three Democratic candidates for attorney general, Andrea Campbell of Boston, Shannon Liss-Reardon of Brookline, and Quentin Palfrey of Weston (Palfrey announced earlier this week that he has suspended his campaign). James McMahon of Bourne is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.

Secretary of State William Galvin of Boston is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Tanisha Sullivan of Boston. Rayla Campbell of Whitman is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Christopher Dempsey of Brookline and Diana DiZoglio of Methuen are the Democratic candidates for state auditor. Anthony Amore is the lone candidate seeking the Republican nomination for state auditor.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is unopposed in her bid for re-election.

The Democratic and Republican nominees in Tuesday’s State Primary Election will square off in the Final Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.