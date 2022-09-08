Baker Proclaims September As Emergency Preparedness Month

Special to The Journal

Governor Charlie Baker has proclaimed September 2022 as Emergency Preparedness Month in Massachusetts. The proclamation, part of a month-long National Preparedness Month campaign, encourages residents, families, and organizations to take time to prepare for emergencies and disasters in our communities and the Commonwealth.

“It is important that families and communities throughout the Commonwealth are prepared and equipped to handle emergencies as they arise,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Emergency Preparedness Month is an opportunity for each of us to ensure that appropriate planning is in place to minimize the impacts of an emergency or disaster.”

As part of Emergency Preparedness Month, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) promotes simple preparedness tips throughout September. The Agency also provides flyers with tips in multiple languages and a social media toolkit in both English and Spanish.

Visitors to Emergency Preparedness Month webpage can access the complete list of materials, view general preparedness tips, and learn how to prepare for specific threats and hazards.

“Each year, Emergency Preparedness Month allows families to evaluate of how well they are prepared for an emergency,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Our administration is grateful to MEMA and state and local agencies for their continued work to strengthen our state’s preparedness and provide families with critical resources.”

“Preparedness is fundamental to resilience. National Preparedness Month offers an important reminder that emergency planning protects your loved ones and strengthens community resiliency. We encourage residents to review MEMA’s planning guides and take proactive steps to ensure disaster readiness,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “I also commend our many local, state, and federal partners for their deep commitment to emergency preparedness planning, a collaborative effort recognized during this advocacy month but happening every day throughout the year.”

“Preparing for every possible emergency may seem like a daunting task, but even a little preparation beforehand can make a big difference during and after an emergency,” said MEMA Acting Director Dawn Brantley. “Taking small, consistent steps over time can ensure that you, your family, and your community are better prepared to withstand the effects of a disaster. We encourage you to complete one task daily throughout September, so that you’ll be more prepared by the end of the month.”

Throughout the month, MEMA will share information on its social media accounts about emergency preparedness topics, including emergency planning, building an emergency kit, preparing for disasters, and getting involved in community preparedness.

About MEMA

MEMA is the state agency charged with ensuring the state is prepared to withstand, respond to, and recover from all types of emergencies and disasters, including natural hazards, accidents, deliberate attacks, and technological and infrastructure failures. MEMA’s staff of professional planners, communications specialists, and operations and support personnel is committed to an all-hazards approach to emergency management. By building and sustaining effective partnerships with federal, state, and local government agencies and with the private sector – individuals, families, non-profits, and businesses – MEMA ensures the Commonwealth’s ability to rapidly recover from large and small disasters by assessing and mitigating threats and hazards, enhancing preparedness, providing effective response, and strengthening our capacity to rebuild and recover. For additional information about MEMA and Emergency Preparedness, go to www.mass.gov/mema.