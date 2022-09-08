MSBA Approves Lynn School Grant

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (“MSBA”), and MSBA Executive Director/Deputy CEO John K. McCarthy, announced today that the MSBA Board of Directors has approved up to $11,205,988 for Accelerated Repair Projects for schools in six districts.

“The Accelerated Repair Program allows us to make critical repairs to more schools in less time,” said Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “By improving the learning environment for our children, the Program also makes schools more energy efficient and generates significant cost savings.”

The main goals of the Accelerated Repair Program are to improve learning environments for children and teachers, reduce energy use, and generate cost savings for districts. The program provides funding for the repair or replacement of roofs, windows, and boilers in schools that are otherwise structurally, functionally, and educationally sound.

“The MSBA continues to partner with Massachusetts communities in the ongoing work of upgrading their public schools,” Executive Director/Deputy CEO McCarthy said. “These improvements to school facilities can only enhance students’ ability to excel in the classroom.”

A new roof at the Captain William Shoemaker Elementary School was approved for the Accelerated Repair Program grant at the Board meeting. The roof will cost a total of $3,372,500 and the state grant that was received will total $2,357,088.