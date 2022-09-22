Baker Declares September 18 to 24 To Be Forensic Science Week

Governor Charlie Baker has declared September 18-24 as Forensic Science Week in Massachusetts. This week marks the 10th anniversary of National Forensic Science Week, which recognizes the public service of forensic science professionals within the criminal justice system. The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to recognize the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory (MSPCL) and its team of forensic practitioners for supporting public safety and advancing criminal investigations through impartial and reliable scientific examination of physical evidence.

“Forensic science, and the highly-skilled individuals who work in labs conducting these investigations and analyses, play a vital role in the criminal justice system,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are proud to recognize the forensic science community for their contributions to this critically important field, and their commitment to discovery, integrity and innovation.”

“In recognition of forensic science professionals and their important role in the criminal justice system, our administration commends the nationally accredited MSPCL and its practitioners for their public service and wide-ranging technical expertise in areas such as DNA, ballistics, drugs and toxicology, trace evidence and fingerprint analysis,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Their efforts help support the delivery of justice for victims of violent crimes, and we are grateful for their service.”

“We are proud of the dedication and expertise consistently demonstrated by the highly skilled team at the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “Forensic Science Week offers an important opportunity to recognize the important contribution of the Commonwealth’s forensic investigators and scientists and their critical role in providing unbiased scientific evidence to advance criminal investigations and support the administration of justice.”

“I’m extremely proud of the professionals in our Forensic Services Group for their outstanding work in gathering and analyzing evidence across a range of disciplines,” said Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “Their dedication, skills, and training ensure that scientific evidence is examined and presented according to the highest standards of their field, allowing for the fair and unbiased application of such evidence to the criminal justice process.”

The Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory is a full-service laboratory system with nine locations across the Commonwealth, including a new state-of-the-art evidence storage facility. The highly trained scientists at the Laboratory respond to crime scenes, perform laboratory testing, and provide expert testimony. The lab’s scientists conduct forensic analysis in various disciplines, including Criminalistics, DNA, Trace/Arson and Explosives, Drug Chemistry, Ante and Post-Mortem Toxicology, Latent Print and Impression Evidence, and Firearms. Additionally, the Laboratory performs Breath Alcohol Instrument calibrations and collects and processes DNA database samples.