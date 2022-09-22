Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk Set for October 2

Registration is now open for the 2022 Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, October 2, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at one of the nation’s premier cancer centers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Jimmy Fund Walk is the only organized walk permitted on the famed Boston Marathon course and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options:

• 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute)

• 10K Walk (6.2 miles from Newton)

• Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles from Wellesley)

• Marathon Walk (26.2 miles from Hopkinton).

Whatever route walkers choose, participants will be treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk end at the Copley Square Finish Line with a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

If walkers wish to participate a bit closer to home, the Jimmy Fund Walk has flexible opportunities. Participants can also join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials will be available.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history. For additional information please email [email protected] or call 866-531-9255.

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.