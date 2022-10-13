Lynn Boys and Girls Club Will Honor Lisa Nerich With Its Hall of Fame Award

The Lynn Boys and Girls Club will honor Lisa Nerich, Associate Commissioner of the Lynn Department of Public Works, with one of its prestigious Hall of Fame Awards at its Fifth Annual Celebration Oct. 19 at the Danversport Yacht Club.

Brian Theirrien, executive director, said that Sarah Bates will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame while Dr. Christine Colella will receive the Commitment to Youth Award.

Cherry Tree Legal, PLLC, of Lynn, will receive the Helping Hands Business of the Year Award.

State Rep. Dan Cahill, who has been a big hit as toastmaster at previous events, will return to that role at this year’s dinner. Former New England Patriots star defensive back Ty Law is the guest speaker.

Nerich, who is from a well-known Lynn family, has been a popular leader in the community for several years, giving her support and dedicated efforts to many local organizations.

“I’m honored to receive this prestigious award from the Boys and Girls Club,” said Nerich.

Nerich has worked for the City of Lynn for 35 years. She started her career as a summer parks and recreation counselor while she was a student at St. Mary’s High School (Class of 1983). She is also the director of the Lynn Special Needs Camp.

Lisa is the daughter of Jean Nerich and the late John J. Nerich Jr. She has four brothers, John, James, Tim, and Mark, and one sister, Christine. Tim is a sergeant in the Lynn Police Department. Mark is a Lynn patrol officer. The Nerich family and its close friends, the Solimine family, will be attendance as Lisa accepts her much-deserved award.

Theirrien praised Nerich for her outstanding contributions to the city and her support of the Lynn Boys and Girls Club.

“Lisa has been working with mayors and other city officials to help our youth for many years, getting playgrounds completed and excelling in her role as a camp director,” said Theirrien. “She has been instrumental in the progress of Lynn, and we want to honor her for that, and all the support she has given to the Boys and Girls Club.”

Theirrien has presided over the continuing success of the Lynn Boys and Girls Club. Following some challenging times caused by the pandemic, the Club has returned to full-scale operations at its new facilities, providing outstanding after-school programs for hundreds of members.