Goldberg Receives the Freda Johnson Award

Northeast Women in Public Finance (NEWPF) along with the Bond Buyer will present State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg with the Freda Johnson Award at the Bond Buyer’s Annual Deal of the Year Awards ceremony in New York City on December 6, 2022.

The Freda Johnson Award has been created in honor of NEWPF Founding Board Member Freda Johnson, whose highly successful career in public finance has been an inspiration to many people, particularly women in the industry.

The award recognizes a woman serving or who has served in a position for a public or non-profit issuer who exemplifies the qualities that Johnson brought to the financial industry as a trailblazer, leader, innovator, and mentor.

“Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is dedicated to improving the lives of the citizens of Massachusetts through both her public position and her non-profit work,” said Freda Johnson. “She is a dynamo, a role model, and an outstanding mentor to women.”

Since taking office in 2015, Treasurer Goldberg has brought an innovative leadership style, and an unwavering commitment to create opportunities for every Massachusetts resident. Her initiatives and programs have supported and advocated for policies that advance effective strategies and foster long-term, sustained growth and stability for everyone.

“The Treasurer has demonstrated a commitment not only to public finance, but also to the women within it,” said Vivian Altman, Managing Director of Northeast Women in Public Finance. “For her pioneering work and a highly accomplished career in public finance, for her unwavering dedication to diversity and supporting, promoting, and developing women in the industry, Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg embodies all the qualities of the Freda Johnson Award. It is with the greatest esteem that we award her the 2022 Freda Johnson Public Sector Award.”

In 2016, the Treasurer started the Women + Finance Fellowship, the first fellowship of its kind sponsored by a government organization. Understanding the importance of building a network and pipeline, the Treasurer wanted to identify and foster diverse talent for the financial industry, and advocate for the placement of women and non-binary people in leadership roles.

“To receive an award named after someone who was a tremendous trailblazer and overcame incredible barriers is an unbelievable honor,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Freda exemplifies everything about staying the course, persevering, hanging in there, and then succeeding. So being awarded the Freda Johnson award is thrilling.”