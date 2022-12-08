Postal Service Changes Delivery Times for Holiday Season

The Postal Service is keeping up the pace as the hustle and bustle of the holiday season gains momentum. To ensure customers get their holiday packages on time, our letter carriers will be delivering as early as 6:00 a.m. in many major metro locations across the country. So, if you hear the sounds of an early morning package delivery, please know it’s our way of helping Santa get an early start.

This month, our carriers will be out delivering in the early mornings in many communities. To help keep your letter carrier safe, we ask you to keep your porch light on, especially if you notice mail has not yet been delivered.

We have prepared all year to deliver certainty and continuity this holiday, and that means starting early in the morning.

Tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season:

• Use free Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes. They are available at Post Office locations or online at usps.com/freeboxes.

• Make it easy with the Click-N-Ship feature. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship.

• Schedule a free Package Pickup when the carrier delivers your mail. It’s free, regardless of the number of packages. Pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup.

• Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces or are more than a half-inch thick and use stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a local Post Office.

• Sign up for Informed Delivery. Keep an eye on your deliveries by registering at informeddelivery.usps.com to see what packages are enroute and to receive daily emails showing what mail will be delivered.

• Monitor your front door. If you have a home security camera system, ensure it captures and saves activity at your front door and mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors. Video surveillance goes a long way in preventing crimes and catching the bad guys. You can reach the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

• Don’t leave delivered mail and packages unattended. Just as wallets and purses shouldn’t be left on the front seat of an unlocked car overnight, mail and packages shouldn’t be left uncollected in mailboxes or on front porches for any length of time.

2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) addresses*:

• Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

• Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

• Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, and tips to keep mail safe can be found on the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.