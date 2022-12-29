Lynn Journal will publish twice monthly starting Friday, Jan. 13

Special to the Journal

Independent Newspaper Group President Stephen Quigley has announced that the Lynn Journal will become a biweekly publication starting on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

The Journal will be published every other Friday beginning on that date. The newspaper will be available at stores and other locations throughout the city.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our coverage of news, sports, and events in the community and thank our loyal readers for their support during our two-decade history as a Lynn-focused newspaper,” said Quigley.