Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Russell of Lynn Graduates from Lasell University

Kelly Russell of Lynn graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lasell University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication (Creative Advertising).

Graduates were recognized at the University’s 169th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13.

In addition to awarding more then 325 bachelor’s and 200 master’s degrees, the University awarded three honorary doctorates to Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Harborlight Homes; Marvin Gilmore, a 99-year-old civil rights activist and entrepreneur; and retiring President Michael B. Alexander.

University of New England Announces Dean’s List

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester at the University of New England:

Christian Alquinta

Kaleb Burns

Cormac Collins

Anna Flaherty

Amy Hatfield

Jayden Thornton

Kati Whitcomb

Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts.

Boston College High School Celebrates 240 Graduates

On Saturday, May 20, more than 2,000 members of the Boston College High School community gathered at McCoy Field to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the 240 young men of the Class of 2023.

“As the Class of 2023 embarks on the next chapter of their lives, they have undoubtedly left a lasting impression here at BC High,” said Grace Cotter Regan, President of Boston College High School. “They handled each new challenge with poise and maturity, emerging as courageous young men whose kindness, integrity, and service to others will fuel them through college and beyond. I am thrilled to welcome them into our alumni network and watch their relationships with our school and each other continue.”

The commencement ceremonies featured a keynote address from Rev. Mario Powell, SJ, president of Brooklyn Jesuit Prep, a faith-based middle school serving low-income families of diverse races, ethnicities, and faiths in New York City. Rev. Powell urged the graduates to think about their identities and how to use their Jesuit education for the good of society.

Rev. Powell reminded the Class of 2023 that their success at BC High will be measured by how the lives of those who did not attend the school are richer and fuller because of their formative experiences. He challenged the graduates: “Go out into the world and give what you have learned in the classroom, on the court, on the field, in the chapel – go give that away to a world that so desperately needs you to. Your BC High education has allowed you to meet this moment – it has enabled you to give something to others.”

In a culmination of dedication in the classroom, athletics, and extracurricular activities, members of BC High’s Class of 2023 have been accepted to more than 250 colleges and universities around the country and world. Of those seeking higher education, 25 percent will continue their education at Jesuit colleges and universities. In addition, four students received full tuition scholarships and eight others will attend Ivy League institutions. Two students will be proudly entering a military academy, one to the United States Military Academy (West Point) and another to the United States Naval Academy (Annapolis).

“Throughout their time at BC High, this class has served as role models for our community,” said Adam Lewis, Principal of Boston College High School. “They eagerly accepted leadership positions in our newly created House System, forging deeper connections with their faith, teachers, and peers. As they leave our school with much more than a degree, they are equipped with all the tools for success.”

Building on several years of remarkable growth and rapid expansions in innovation, BC High is eager to welcome the Class of 2027 to Morrissey Boulevard in the fall.

In the fall, BC High will begin its second year of the House System, which provides holistic care that meets academic, social, and emotional needs of all students. Designed to build a community within a community and rooted in the Jesuit value cura personalis (care of the whole person), the system gives students a tangible sense of belonging, connection, and opportunity to explore the relationship between wellbeing and learning growth.

Local graduate included Alpha Barry.