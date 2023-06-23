Museum Wins National Contest, Hosts Independence Day Block Party Celebrating Military Community

Special to the Journal

The USS Constitution Museum invites the public to celebrate Independence Day and the Military community with a free, family-friendly event. The “Huzzah! Salute to Service Block Party” will be held at Charlestown Navy Yard on July 4, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Boston’s Independence Day celebrations are distinguished by USS Constitution’s historic underway cruise in Boston Harbor. This year, the Museum adds an exciting new way for people to actively participate in honoring the military community that has afforded Americans the freedoms we celebrate on this day.

The free activities and entertainment will kick off at 11:00 am, including a Constitution-themed minigolf course, yard games, the sounds of Boston Music Award-winning Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo, and hands-on activities hosted by Military Service branches. Independence Day cake will be served, as well as an array of food trucks and other refreshments in the Navy Yard.

The event is made possible by the Bob Woodruff Foundation, who named the Museum as a winner of their Got Your 6 Event Contest in March 2023. The Contest is an initiative of the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s Got Your 6 Network, which is named for a World War I expression meaning “I’ve got your back.” With partners in every US state and territory, the Network responds to the needs of our military and veteran community on a local level.

Earlier, before the Block Party begins, the public is invited to participate in a service project from 9:30-11:00 am creating 500 care packages for vulnerable Veterans at the New England Center and Home for Veterans, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, and Bedford Veterans Quarters of Caritas Communities. Registration is requested by visiting the Museum event website. Throughout the event, visitors are also invited to leave encouraging messages to Navy Recruits at Boot Camp. This letter-writing initiative will live on as a permanent part of the Museum’s newest exhibit, “Honor, Courage, and Commitment,” spotlighting the United States Navy sailor’s experience today, from enlistment to deployment.

A lounge for Service Members, Veterans, and their families, will be available in the Museum throughout the day where the Museum will provide refreshments, a special gift, and a video game deployment with Frost Call, a Boston-based Veteran organization that specializes in connecting veterans through gaming.

The event is designed to bring communities together to celebrate Military service and Independence Day in the heart of the Charlestown Navy Yard, where maritime history, naval heritage, and the American experience come to life. USS Constitution Museum President Anne Grimes Rand adds, “We are grateful to the Bob Woodruff Foundation for the opportunity to host this event. Every day we see the dedication of USS Constitution’s crew as we work alongside them. This celebration shines a light on their work and the impact of all Service Members and their families, who stand watch to protect us all.”

To enhance the celebration, the Museum is launching dynamic digital content, including a free event guide, in the Bloomberg Connects app, available for download from Google Play or the App Store. The Museum’s guide provides a range of features including video, audio, and text; expert commentary; and way-finding maps as another way for the public to expand their experience, learn more about USS Constitution’s story, and gain a slice of the museum experience, with translations in multiple languages. The app platform is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ longstanding commitment to supporting digital innovation in the arts, making it easy to access and engage with arts and culture from mobile devices when visiting in person or anytime from anywhere.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required for the Block Party. We request advance registration for the morning care package service project. Further information is available on the Museum’s website.