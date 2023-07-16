Keep Lynn Clean Poster Contestants Honored

Keep Lynn Clean Grade 2 student poster winners were honored at City Hall Council Chamber.

Each Lynn elementary school poster winner was recognized for their creative style and drawing

ability. Litter Co-chairpersons, At-Large Brian Field and Ward 5 Dianna Chakoutis organized this

Lynn Grade 2 Students received a City Citation and a graphic drawing.

Congratulations to City Wide Winner Lindsey – Brickett Principal Shirley Albert-Benedict, Schools Lorraine Gately, Lindsey, Mayor Nicholson, and Ward 5 Dianna Chakoutis, At-Large Brian Field, Schools Eric Dugan, Ward 3 Coco Alinsug, and School Chairperson and Ward 4 candidate Donna Coppola.



Keep Lynn Clean contest with School Committee and Council members who visited each Grade 2

elementary school introducing the importance of having a cleaner Lynn.Mayor Jared Nicholson said,

“All who worked on the Litter committee recognized this to be a top issue in the community to keep

our streets and parks clean.

This moment is so exciting to have these students who are spreading the message to Keep Lynn Clean.” Mayor Nicholson extended his congratulations to the winners for their leadership, talent, and helping to improve the city environment.Also involved with this project included Lynn DPW Lisa Nerich, Lynn Tech Graphic Arts Department, and Community

Development. Each drawing will be placed inside local business windows for viewing. City wide

winner was Brickett School student, Lindsey, who will be seen on a Lynn Billboard at a Boston Street

location.