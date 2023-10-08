City Closes Magnolia Park, Heavy Metals in Soil

Special to the Journal

The City of Lynn has shut off all access to a portion of Magnolia Park, after testing connected to the new Pickering Middle School project determined the presence of heavy metals in the soil a foot beneath the ground, requiring notification to the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection. The materials found require limiting access prompting the City to completely close off the area, according to Inspectional Services Director Michael Donovan, who noted there is no danger to residents or the two schools that sit above the park. “Unless you’re growing vegetables on it or literally eating the dirt, there is nothing to worry about,” said Donovan, who explained that the park was built on a swamp more than 100 years ago. “Most people had coal furnaces at that time, so there was a lot of coal ash used to fill it in and there were some heavy metals in that ash,” he said. “The presence of these metals in the soil requires notification to the DEP.” Donovan said there would be follow-up testing and that the park would remain closed until further testing and mitigation work are completed. The area in question is intended to be used as a parking lot when the new Pickering Middle School is built. Soil testing in the area where the new school will be sited, along with the existing Sisson Elementary School, came back clean, Donovan said. Mayor Jared C. Nicholson reinforced that there has been no danger to the public. “This shows how detailed the process of building a new school is and why it is critical to be thorough in all aspects of the project,” Nicholson said. “The most important thing is that we were able to discover this problem and will address it as necessary.” The City will be working with groups and individuals who had previously reserved the park on finding suitable alternative space.