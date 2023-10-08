Massachusetts Green Retail Cannabis Dispensary Holds Grand Opening: Lynn’s Jordan Avery Is the Founder and CEO

Ever since he was a student at Lynn Tech Vocational Institute, Jordan Avery held a dream in his heart of opening his own business in the city that he loves.

That dream was realized on Saturday, Sept. 30, when Avery joined family and friends for the grand opening of the new cannabis dispensary, Massachusetts Green Retail, located at 829 Boston St., Lynn, site of the former O’Brien’s Restaurant.

A 2013 Tech graduate, Avery, 29, is the founder of the new business and its chief executive officer.

“When I was young kid, I would shovel out cars from the snow in the winter – and in the summer, I would cut grass, rake leaves, and do whatever I could to be an entrepreneur and continue to explore business opportunities as I began my life’s journey,” said Avery.

One could feel the sheer proudness of Jordan’s mother, Kimberly Day, and family, as he officially cut the ribbon to open the new state-of-the-art store.

At 6-feet-5 inches tall, Avery made a towering presence during the ceremony. But it’s his considerable work ethic, personable demeanor, and loyalty to friends that brought him congratulatory wishes from close to 400 people who visited Massachusetts Green Retail on opening day.

Avery expressed his gratitude to the attendees in person and in a heartfelt statement that he had composed for this special day in his life.

“Today is a day that fills my heart with pride and gratitude,” said Avery. “I’m excited to open Massachusetts Green Retail in the very city that has been my home, my school, and my life’s journey. This is an incredible honor.”

Avery, who is the chairperson of the Lynn Human Rights Commission, said it took more than a five-year process to open the new dispensary.

“I want to express my deepest thanks to my family, friends, supporters, and everyone, both near and far, who has stood by my side throughout this challenging journey,” related Avery. “There were times when it seemed like this day would never arrive, as we faced obstacles, delays, and even legal battles. But through unwavering determination, we are here celebrating the opening of our dispensary in Lynn, Massachusetts.”

Avery singled out the expert, legal guidance he received from Lynn attorney Sam Vitali.

“He was the main guy that really stood by side and helped me,” credited Avery. “He was amazing throughout the legal process. I also want to thank Lou Markakis for being there in a big role to support me.”

Avery said the mission of Massachusetts Green Retail is “to be great neighbors, offer safe, lab-tested and approved cannabis products, and contribute positively to the community we all call home.”

Massachusetts Green Retail is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m to 11 p.m.