Looking Slick: City Launches New and Improved Website

Special to the Journal

One of the items on Mayor Jared C. Nicholson’s to-do list after taking over as mayor in 2022 was completely revamping the City’s website. That can be crossed off the list.

As of Monday, those who navigate to www.lynnma.gov will find a completely overhauled site that is intended to improve accessibility to city resources. The new site makes it easier for residents to stay connected to initiatives, events, and City Hall departments.

There were several opportunities for the public to share their vision for the new website, including a community-wide survey and focus groups. The vast majority of residents agreed the website needed to be upgraded and emphasized that easier navigation should be a priority.

“The new website is a major upgrade that presents information in a cleaner, clearer form,” Nicholson said. “Most important, we want people to feel that City Hall and city government are easily accessible when they have a question or concern.”

The City worked with software system provider Intrado to upgrade both the City’s website and the Lynn Public Schools website. The point person for the project was Valerie Vong, Communications & Strategic Initiatives Manager for the mayor’s office. Before the City’s new site was launched, every department received training in posting and editing on the site, and the information from the old site was migrated. After a few test runs and making final edits, the new website launched on October 20.