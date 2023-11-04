Lynn Voters Head to the Polls Tuesday for Municipal Election

Lynn voters will select their councilors-at-large, ward councilors, and school committee members in the municipal election set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

City Clerk and Chief of Elections Janet Rowe said that polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at eight polling locations throughout the city.

There are approximately 60,000 registered voters in the city, and Rowe is predicting a turnout of approximately 20 percent (12,000 voters).

“We’ve sent out 1,555 vote-by-mail ballots, which is not as high as it has been in other elections,” said Rowe. “Those ballots have to be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.”

Eight candidates are running for one of the four councilor-at-large seats. Twelve candidates are seeking one of the six positions on the School Committee.

There are three contested races for the open seats in the ward races, meaning that three new councilors will be joining the City Council in January. In Ward 1, the candidates are Jeff Newhall and Dr. Peter Meaney; in Ward 2, the candidates are Elizabeth Figueroa and Obed A. Matul; and in Ward 4, the candidates are Donna Coppola and Natasha S. Megie-Maddrey.

Ward 3 Councilor Coco Alinsug, Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis, Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan, and Ward 7 Councilor John Jay Walsh Jr. are unopposed.

Following is the list of candidates for the municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 7:

COUNCILOR AT LARGE

Donald J. Castle

Jose M. Encarnacion

Richard L. Felton

Brian M. Field

Rogelio “Roger” Garcia

Brian P. LaPierre

Nicole D. McClain

Hong L. Net

WARD 1

Peter Meaney

Jeff Newhall

WARD 2

Elizabeth Figueroa

Obed A. Matul

Ward 3

Coco Alinsug

WARD 4

Donna M. Coppola

Natasha S. Megie-Maddrey

Ward 5

Dianna Chakoutis

WARD 6

Fred W. Hogan

WARD 7

John Jaw Walsh, Jr.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Stacy M. Bryant-Brown

Brian K. Castellanos

Eric C. Dugan

Lorraine Gately

Walquiria Leguisamon

Sandra M. Lopez

Tiffany Jean Magnolia

Lennin Lenny Pena

Sean Reid

Daniel M. Richard

Andrea L. Satterwhite

Judith A. Wilson